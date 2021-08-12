Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised shares of Epizyme from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Epizyme stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,490. Epizyme has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $557.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 476.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 16.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

