Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPHYU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $64,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $198,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $201,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $326,000.

Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.03. 2,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,293. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

