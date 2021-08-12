EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Director Karl Robb Sells 2,044 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE EPAM traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $604.78. 1,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,518. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 88.24, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $300.96 and a one year high of $618.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,108,000 after buying an additional 43,590 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after buying an additional 48,556 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.90.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

