Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,342,000 after acquiring an additional 231,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Envista by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after acquiring an additional 378,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Envista by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,229,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,779,000 after acquiring an additional 196,705 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,374,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,783,000 after purchasing an additional 172,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

In other Envista news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $390,008.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,670 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVST stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.97. 12,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,808. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.