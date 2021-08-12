Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at ATB Capital

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.03.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$1.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$271.28 million and a PE ratio of -2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.96. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

