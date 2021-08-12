EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.160-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.79. 83,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,410. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -109.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

NPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.