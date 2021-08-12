Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 204.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

ENLV traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,110. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $170.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the period. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

