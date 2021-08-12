Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.60) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENLV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $5,283,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $267,000. Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 51.5% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

ENLV traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. 6,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $29.40.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

