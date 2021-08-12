Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Energizer were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Energizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ENR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.
Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.
About Energizer
Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.
