Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.10.

ELEZF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $24.10 price target on shares of Endesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Endesa alerts:

OTCMKTS ELEZF opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36. Endesa has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $29.19.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.