Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) released its earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%.

Shares of EXK opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $805.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

