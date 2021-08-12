Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.86.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of EDVMF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,995. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.15. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.