Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Sets New 1-Year High at $101.80

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 101.80 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.32), with a volume of 2264803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.31).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84. The company has a market capitalization of £617.68 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

In other Empiric Student Property news, insider Duncan Garrood bought 93,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £83,809.80 ($109,498.04).

Empiric Student Property Company Profile (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

