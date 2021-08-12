Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.80

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.80 and last traded at $102.78, with a volume of 42147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.