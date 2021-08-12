Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $5.49 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.7% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after buying an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,560,000 after buying an additional 3,581,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 74.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,485,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $792,184,000 after buying an additional 2,759,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL traded up $2.23 on Thursday, reaching $148.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,491,844. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

