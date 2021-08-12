Ellaism (ELLA) Trading Up 9.7% Over Last Week

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $83,816.74 and $52.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.67 or 0.06849467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00133985 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

