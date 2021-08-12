Electroneum Reaches Market Cap of $255.71 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 59.5% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $255.71 million and $955,003.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 82.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,889,300,941 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

