Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 83.57% from the stock’s previous close. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electromed’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

ELMD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.44. 58,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,099. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a market cap of $98.78 million, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Electromed will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Electromed news, Director Stephen H. Craney acquired 10,000 shares of Electromed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 587,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,874.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,700 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Electromed by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electromed by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Electromed by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 152,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 95,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 33,877 shares during the period. 38.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

