electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 194.12% from the company’s current price.

ECOR has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on electroCore in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,901. electroCore has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 79.02% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. On average, research analysts predict that electroCore will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trevor J. Moody bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $199,688 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 41.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 142,085 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

