Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Up to $132.15

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $132.15, but opened at $142.24. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $144.32, with a volume of 2,165 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

