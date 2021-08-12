eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 49.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in eHealth by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25 and a beta of -0.09. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $94.41.

In other eHealth news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EHTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

