EDUCare (EKT) Trading Up 25% This Week

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One EDUCare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. EDUCare has a market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EDUCare Profile

EKT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

