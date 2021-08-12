Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,893. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

