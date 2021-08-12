ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price increased by Stephens from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.09.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 141,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,353. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73. ECN Capital has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.