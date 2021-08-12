eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. eBay updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.900 EPS.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $68.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,660,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,886. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $74.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.