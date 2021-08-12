Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $186.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eaton traded as high as $164.70 and last traded at $164.54, with a volume of 3647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.29.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,260 shares of company stock worth $2,431,526 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.03. The stock has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

