Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Shares Gap Down to $22.31

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.31, but opened at $21.62. Easterly Government Properties shares last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 19,268 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEA. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,685.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,640. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

