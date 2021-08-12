Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) were down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.24 and last traded at $32.25. Approximately 6,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 417,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

A number of analysts recently commented on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eargo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,510,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,840,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,599,000. 44.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

