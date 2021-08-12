E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($12.06) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.34 ($13.35).

FRA EOAN traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €10.69 ($12.57). 6,406,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €10.15.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

