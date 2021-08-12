Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Financial Review

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

This table compares Dynex Capital and Horizon Group Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital 242.43% 12.44% 2.12% Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A

42.5% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dynex Capital and Horizon Group Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital $96.47 million 6.31 $177.53 million $1.94 9.07 Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dynex Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dynex Capital and Horizon Group Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67 Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dynex Capital currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.02%. Given Dynex Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats Horizon Group Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities. The Agency RMBS investments include MBS collateralized by adjustable-rate mortgage loans and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage loans. The firm generally invests in senior classes of non-Agency RMBS. The CMBS investments are primarily fixed-rate Agency-issued securities backed by multifamily housing loans; as well as both Agency and non-Agency issued securities backed by other commercial real estate property types such as office building, retail, hospitality, and healthcare. The CMBS IO include interest-only securities that are issued as part of a CMBS securitization. The company invests in both Agency-issued and non-Agency issued CMBS IO. Dynex Capital was founded on December 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

About Horizon Group Properties

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, and development of shopping centers in the United States. It operates through a subsidiary, Horizon Group Properties LP. Horizon Group Properties was founded in 1998 and is based in Rosemont, Illinois with additional offices in Muskegon, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois. Horizon Group Properties Inc. (OTCPK: HGPI) operates independently of Prime Retail Inc. as of June 17, 1998.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.