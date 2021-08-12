Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $208,826.00 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and $208,826.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00045895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00141649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00152334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,055.63 or 0.99996356 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.40 or 0.00867952 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

