Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Major Shareholder Sells $239,850,045.00 in Stock

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

DRVN stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.81.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,317,000 after purchasing an additional 177,236 shares in the last quarter. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRVN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

