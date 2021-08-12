Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $408,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $4,716,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 421,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $127,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.15.

YUM traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $133.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,444. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.88.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,159 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,025. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

