Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 342 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 803.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.24. 23,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,548. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.66. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

