Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.440-$0.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.63.

NYSE DEI traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $31.84. 528,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,736. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. Research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

