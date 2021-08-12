Doug Bailey Sells 1,000 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total value of $99,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Doug Bailey sold 353 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $34,869.34.

On Monday, August 2nd, Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $98.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.22. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $99.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 61,649.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 123,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after buying an additional 81,274 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $64,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

