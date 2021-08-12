Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DFIN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of DFIN stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 98,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,441. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.08. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

