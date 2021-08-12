Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$59.34. Dollarama shares last traded at C$59.26, with a volume of 224,277 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.81 billion and a PE ratio of 30.67.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$954.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$957.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.566503 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$57,258,100.

Dollarama Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

