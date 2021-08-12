dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DMYI)

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,020 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,242% compared to the average daily volume of 225 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRB Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,885,000. 44.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DMYI opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.22. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DMYI shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

