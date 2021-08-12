Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,050 ($39.85). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,980 ($38.93), with a volume of 87,533 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Numis Securities raised Diploma to an “add” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Diploma from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,949.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 72.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

About Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

