Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $93.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.10.
Shares of NYSE:DIN traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.84. 961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,437. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $100.70.
In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,760.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,318,000 after buying an additional 235,743 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after buying an additional 451,464 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 428,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,251,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
Further Reading: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.