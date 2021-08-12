Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $93.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.84. 961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,437. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,760.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,318,000 after buying an additional 235,743 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after buying an additional 451,464 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 428,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,251,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

