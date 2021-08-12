Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DIN. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.10.

Dine Brands Global stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.52. The stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,437. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.24.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $2,677,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $19,952,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,438 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at $19,645,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 10.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

