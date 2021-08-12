Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.10 million.Digital Turbine also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.93.

Shares of APPS stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.42. The company had a trading volume of 129,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,358. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.49. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 104.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

