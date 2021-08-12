Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.16

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.
Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 20.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $156.46. 751,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,214. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 86.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $164.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.38.
In other news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,772 shares of company stock worth $54,921,284. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.