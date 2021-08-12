Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of TSE:DXT traded up C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.39. 22,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,224. The firm has a market cap of C$480.86 million and a P/E ratio of 6.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.63. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$4.39 and a 52-week high of C$7.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.88.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

