Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €28.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DTE. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €22.56 ($26.54).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €17.90 ($21.06) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.77.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

