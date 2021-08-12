Deutsche Lufthansa’s (DLAKY) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $13.98.

OTCMKTS DLAKY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 33,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.92. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

