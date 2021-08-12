Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €12.00 Price Target

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been assigned a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 19.84% from the stock’s current price.

LEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Leoni in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Leoni in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €9.62 ($11.31).

Get Leoni alerts:

Shares of LEO traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €14.97 ($17.61). 659,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. Leoni has a 12-month low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 12-month high of €17.29 ($20.34).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.