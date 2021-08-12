Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €15.60 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.60 ($18.35) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KCO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.13 ($15.45).

ETR KCO traded up €0.32 ($0.38) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €13.10 ($15.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The business’s 50-day moving average is €11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a 1 year high of €13.49 ($15.87). The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -133.67.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

