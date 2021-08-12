Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 181,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,454,673 shares.The stock last traded at $9.10 and had previously closed at $8.93.

The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 19.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,380.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 838,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 814,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 512.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 287,591 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.04.

Desktop Metal Company Profile (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

